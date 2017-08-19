President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London. The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President. Here are 7 main issues the President will be dealing with, upon resumption of office on Monday. 1, Cabinet reshuffle Talks about the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari reshuffling his cabinet have been there since January this year prior to his medical vacation. Those expecting a reshuffle believe that some members of the cabinet have abysmally performed below expectations, hence the need to ease them out. Indications that the cabinet would be reshuffled emerged when Osinbajo sworn in two new ministers, Professor Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Alhaji Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State and later assigned portfolios to them. They were sworn in more than two months after the confirmation of their nominations by the Senate. 2. Anti corruption and Ibrahim Magu saga with the lawmakers President Muhammadu Buhari must have been told that the Senate has not shifted its ground on the appointment of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu. The upper legislative chamber had drawn the battle line with the Presidency long before Buhari embarked on medical vacation. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated both in words and action that the Presidency would not budge an inch on the issue. President Buhari is expected to take a bold step of either replacing Mr. Magu or continue with the show down with the National Assembly. 3. Babachir lawal, Oke’s fate The fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr Babachir David Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, is still hanging in the balance. The report of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-led three-man panel that investigated allegations of infractions again them has not been implemented. President Buhari is expected to give a permanent nail on the report. 4. Boko Haram resurgence and terrorism issues President Muhammadu Buhari must be worried that Boko Haram militants who his administration was hitherto pleased to have degraded, have staged a comeback. The administration had last December announced that the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa forest had been captured. Few weeks ago, the acting President had ordered the service chiefs to relocate to Borno and face the insurgents squarely. The service chiefs have, in compliance with the directive handed down by Osinbajo, relocated to the command centre in Maiduguri. 5. APC internal crisis The All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have been engulfed by internal wrangling which, if not properly and perhaps urgently handled, may spell doom for it in the coming elections. The party is also expected to have its national convention and prepare ahead for the 2019 election just as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is staging comeback. 6. Restructuring President Muhammadu Buhari will be confronted with restructuring and those calling for cessation as he resumes office next week. He is expected to make bold statement on the issue on restructuring as it is part of the All Progressives Congress, APC , campaign statement. 7. Economy The Nigerian market and economy is waiting for bold and affirmative action from a president as investors also watch closely on the bold language of political and social activities in the country. The president is also expected to give nods to some economic policies of the acting President, yemi Osinbajo.