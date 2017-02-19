Seven policemen of the Special Anti Robbery Squad located in Awkuzu, Anambra state have been arrested and detained following the death of the arrest and torture to death of one Ejike Bob Manuel, a businessman. The arrested officers are Inspector Adolphous Dimgba, Inspector Gabriel Imafidon, Sergeant Chukwudili Oyenka, Pat Amadike, Usman Bala Hamza, Theodore Igiede and Amaechi Ebele Okonkwo. Also arrested and detained is one Jerome Aghachukwu, who allegedly masterminded the arrest and murder of the deceased. Reports say the deceased was arrested based on the report of Aghachukwu over a business transaction involving importation of pharmaceutical equipment in which the complainant had alleged that the deceased broke his words on the amount he was to pay him from the sales and commission. The deceased was allegedly detained and tortured in the SARS facility on February 16, 2017 where he died. Doctors, after conducting autopsy, revealed that death was caused due to the rupture of a kidney with tear measuring 0.124cm. The death, according to medical reports, was caused due to the heavy physical torture to the deceased. A Human Rights Advocacy Organisation, the Joint Legal Action Aids, petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Anambra State; and the Director General, National Human Rights Commission before the policemen were arrested. JLAA will file an action at the Federal High Court on February 21 against the police and the alleged killer officers demanding excruciating punitive damages.