Big Brother Naija Reunion show started on Monday, March 18, 2019, with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introducing the first 10 contestants from the ‘Double Wahala’ edition.
Cee-c, Alex, Nina, Miracle, Leo, Dee One, Rico Swavey, Angel, Bitto, andAnto were the first 10 housemates to be introduced back into the BBNaija …
