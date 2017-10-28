Submit Post Advertise

Metro 82 Suspects Arested for Murder, Kidnapping in C.River State

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by sandchi, Oct 28, 2017 at 4:34 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. sandchi

    sandchi Member Curators

    CP-HAFIZ-MOH-INUWA-18-640x360.jpg

    Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, the State Commissioner of Police Command has stated that his men under the Cross River State Police Command has apprehended no less than 72 persons suspected to have committed various crimes against the state over a 4 month period in 2017. Also recovered were 537 live cartridges that had been used with 116 guns and money that had been discovered on the suspected persons.

    “Also, we recovered 537 live cartridges, two pairs of Army camouflage, two jack knives, one Toyota Corolla car, five android phones and the total sum of N800, 000,” the Commissioner said.

    The crimes ranged from armed robbery to kidnapping, as well as 8 persons being arrested for murder and other crimes.
    In his statement, Mr. Inuwa stated that the arrests had been motivated by the Command's determination to halt the crime spree that had taken over the state in recent times.

    Inuwa said that the mass arrest followed the command’s determination to surmount the daunting security challenges across the state.

    One of the suspects name Edet, admitted committing the crime, saying that he was led by the devil.
    “I don’t know what came over me the day I raped the corps member. I don’t know why I allowed myself to be used by the devil,” he said.

    The Commissioner advised parents to check the peer-groups and activities of their children and wards in order to discourage their involvement with negative groups of friends.


    Courtesy: Punch News
     
    sandchi, Oct 28, 2017 at 4:34 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Suspects Arested Murder
    1. sandchi
      Metro

      I Killed my Uncle in Self Defence - Suspect

      sandchi, Oct 28, 2017 at 4:12 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      46
      sandchi
      Oct 28, 2017 at 4:12 PM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      Suspected Armed Robber Who Attacked Skye Bank In Ondo Arrested In Edo State - Sahara Reporters

      Samguine, Oct 28, 2017 at 8:04 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      568
      Samguine
      Oct 28, 2017 at 8:04 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Evans' Trial: What Happened In Court Today

      RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 3:58 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,579
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 27, 2017 at 3:58 PM
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      Infographics: List of States With Suspected and Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

      Lequte, Oct 24, 2017 at 7:30 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      296
      Lequte
      Oct 24, 2017 at 7:30 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkeypox: 6 Suspected Cases Recorded In Delta State

      RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      344
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 19, 2017
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      Suspected Militants Kidnap Four British Expatriates In Delta State

      Samguine, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      686
      Samguine
      Oct 18, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Ghana: Bride Collapses As Police Arrests Her Groom During Wedding Ceremony

      RemmyAlex, Apr 4, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      7,033
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 4, 2016

    Comments