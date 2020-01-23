The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the arrest of a Police Inspector attached to the state police command, Bassey Ikpe, for alleged murder of a widow.
Mr Odiko Macdon, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement made available …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2vfvM5v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Odiko Macdon, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement made available …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2vfvM5v
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]