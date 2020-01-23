Metro Police arrest inspector for alleged murder of widow – Vanguard News

#1
The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, has ordered the arrest of a Police Inspector attached to the state police command, Bassey Ikpe, for alleged murder of a widow.

Mr Odiko Macdon, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement made available …

police.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2vfvM5v

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top