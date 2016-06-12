



The strength and size of a company can be measured by its market capitalization. The market cap. of a firm also indicates the market value of a company at a particular time. It can rise and fall, based on the performance of the shares of the firm on the stock market. The shares are in turn influenced investors reactions to events and things happenings in the firm.Here are the 9 largest companies in Nigeria and their market values:SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is incorporated and operating in Nigeria with a strategic focus on Nigeria.Forte Oil PLC is an integrated energy group. The Company operates with downstream petroleum operations, power generation and upstream petroleum services. It has several oil depots and fuel stations, and it markets petroleum products directed at the automobile, industrial, aviation, and marine markets.Ecobank Transnational is a pan-African banking conglomerate with banking operations in 36 African countries. Through its subsidiaries and branches, Ecobank provides a full range of wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.Lafarge Africa PLC manufactures and markets cement. It also repairs, rewinds, and refurbishes electrical equipment through its subsidiary company Portland Electrical Repairs Limited. Lafarge further manufactures paper bags via its subsidiary Nigeria KraftBags Limited.Zenith Bank PLC is a commercial bank with offices located in several parts of Nigeria. It provides financial services to corporate, commercial and individual customers.Guaranty Trust Bank provides commercial banking services to its customers in Nigeria, UK and other African countries. It offers retail banking services, granting of loans and advances, equipment leasing, corporate finance, money market activities, and allied services, as well as foreign exchange operations. The bank's only subsidiary is involved in funds and portfolio management services.Nestle Nigeria Plc. manufactures, markets and distributes food products throughout Nigeria. It also manufactures Hydrolysed plant protein mix and other food products based on its local agricultural raw materials under its backyard integration program.Nigerian Breweries Plc. engages in the brewing and marketing of Lager beer, Stout and non-alcoholic malt drinks and the bottling of the Schweppes range of soft drinks and Crush Orange. Its product range includes Star, Gulder, Legend Extra Stout, Maltina and Malta, which are sold majorly in Nigeria and other neighboring countries.Dangote Cement imports and manufactures cement. It has operation terminals in Nigeria and Ghana where it imports and bags cement. Dangote operates in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia.i. this compilation is based on firms listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE.ii. the figures listed are according to the Nigeria Stock Exchange as at June 12, 2016.