Politics 9th Assembly: What Saraki told lawmakers to do [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged members of the 9th National Assembly to work together. Saraki, who is an outgoing Senate President said the incoming lawmakers must work together in the interest of Nigerians. The Senate President made the appeal during the ongoing orientation programme for …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FG0YfH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top