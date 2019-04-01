Featured Thread #1
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged members of the 9th National Assembly to work together. Saraki, who is an outgoing Senate President said the incoming lawmakers must work together in the interest of Nigerians. The Senate President made the appeal during the ongoing orientation programme for …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FG0YfH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FG0YfH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]