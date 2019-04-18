World A white supremacist who ran down and killed a young black man has been sentenced to life in prison – CNN

#1
A judge sentenced that man, Russell Courtier, to life in prison for the racially motivated killing of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce Jr.

He won’t have the possibility of parole for another 28 years. Courtier is a member of a gang called European Kindred , which is a white supremacist prison …



Read more via CNN – https://cnn.it/2vcpL6q

