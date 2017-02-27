Reuben Abati has no regrets working for former President Goodluck Jonathan as a spokesperson. DAILY POST reports that Abati made the disclosure while fielding questions from the media on life in the Presidential Villa. Abati said, ''I do not regret working with the former President. If you worked with his government, it is a different kind of exposure. It is like going to the university. If you like, you can call it the University of Life.'' ''I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to serve at that highest level in Nigeria and for the many lessons and quality exposure that I received. If you are on the other side, it is very easy to talk; it is very easy to analyze and criticize. But if you get into government, you will begin to gain knowledge of how government works. Many of the people out there who comment on government affairs, when they get into the arena they get to learn a lot. ''I think my integrity and name was intact when I left the villa. I don’t have any challenge in that regard. I think I did a good job.”