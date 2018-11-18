Metro Abducted Zamfara Twins Regain Freedom – Olisa.tv

#1
The Zamfara twin sisters who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen a month ago have been released.

Online publication Daily Nigerian said it spoke with the twins shortly after their release and confirmed that they were released unhurt after the sum of N15million ransom was paid to their abductors. The …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PAqjiY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top