www.newtelegraphng.com

Abimbola Craig unveiled as ‘Glamour Girls’ producer - New Telegraph

Play Network Studios have unveiled the producer for their upcoming remake of 1994 Nollywood classic, ‘Glamour Girls’ directed by Chika Onukwufor. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the production company shared a poster confirming Ndani TV star actress and producer, Abimbola...
www.newtelegraphng.com
 

