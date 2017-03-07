The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the shutting of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, remains at midnight of Wednesday, not Tuesday as believed. Sirika made the clarification in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Tuesday in Abuja. He said that the clarification became necessary as the actual time for the closure had been misunderstood in some quarters. “Stakeholders in the Aviation sector and the general public are therefore to note that Abuja airport remains open for operations until the midnight of Wednesday. “Government has also concluded all arrangements for the complimentary transportation of passengers to and from Kaduna as soon as the Abuja Airport shuts down for operations. “This is in line with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the discomfort of air passengers resulting from the closure,’’ he said.