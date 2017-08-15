Submit Post Advertise

Metro Abuja: ASUU, FG End Crucial Meeting, Negotiations To Continue

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by siteadmin, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:10 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    In a bid the resolved the strike which has crippled most Nigerian tiertairy institutions, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, had a crucial meeting in Abuja.

    While there were some agreed steps to be taken on the issues at hand, it appears that the crisis is not over yet.

    According to the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour, Mr Samuel Olowookere, the meeting agreed on the forensic audit of the sum of N30 billion earlier given to the ASUU in 2010.

    He said the meeting further agreed on monthly remittances to ASUU, while the audit last.

    The minister assured members of ASUU and Nigerians that government is already at work to resolve all outstanding issues in line with the present administration’s commitment to prevent disruption of academic calendar in universities.

    ASUU had on Monday declared indefinite strike to protest non implementation of agreement between the union and the Federal Government.

    chris-ngige-nigeria.jpg
     
    siteadmin, Aug 15, 2017 at 10:10 PM
    #1



    Comments