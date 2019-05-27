Featured Thread #1
Joshua Iginla, founder of Champions Royal Assembly, an interdenominational church in Abuja has acquired a multi-billion Naira private jet. The new acquisition is coming weeks after General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman took delivery of a Hawker BAe 125-800 that reportedly costs between $1,095,000 to $2,895,000. In a statement
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2HTNE8E
