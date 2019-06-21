Nigerian secondary school students ICIR Nigeria The Federal Government has directed all primary and secondary schools across the country to immediately implement the teaching of history as a standalone subject from the next academic calendar. Mr. Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education made this known on Friday …
