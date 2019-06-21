advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Nigerian Government Directs Schools To Teach History From September – Sahara Reporters

#1
Nigerian secondary school students ICIR Nigeria The Federal Government has directed all primary and secondary schools across the country to immediately implement the teaching of history as a standalone subject from the next academic calendar. Mr. Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education made this known on Friday …

HISTORY.png

Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2N1SKFP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top