On Monday, Diamond Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, officially announced a merger deal that would result to a Nigeria and Africa’s largest retail bank by customers.
The Board of Diamond Bank believes that the merger is in the best interest of all stakeholders including, …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2UVc735
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Board of Diamond Bank believes that the merger is in the best interest of all stakeholders including, …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2UVc735
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]