Business Access – Diamond merger signals stronger banking industry – BusinessDay

#1
On Monday, Diamond Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, officially announced a merger deal that would result to a Nigeria and Africa’s largest retail bank by customers.

The Board of Diamond Bank believes that the merger is in the best interest of all stakeholders including, …



Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2UVc735

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top