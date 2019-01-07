Business Access Bank down 28% since Diamond Bank merger announcement – Nairametrics

Tier one lender, Access Bank Plc’s shares are down 28.8% since the bank confirmed its intentions to merge with Diamond Bank.

On the 17th of December, 2018 when the bank issued a statement confirming the merger plans, the stock closed at N8.15, up 9.4%. It closed …



