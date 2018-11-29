  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics ACPN Candidate, Ezekwesili Promises To Lift 80m Nigerians Out Of Poverty If Elected – Nairaland

#1
The Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has promised to lift eighty million Nigerians out of extreme poverty if voted into power in next year’s general elections.

Ezekwesili said this in Ilorin yesterday, the Kwara State capital at the launching of the …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SdjS20

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top