ActionAid Nigeria has donated N3million worth of relief materials to persons displaced by herdsmen crisis in Benue state currently taking refuge at the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.
Making the donation directly to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2BZ2jhs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Making the donation directly to the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2BZ2jhs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]