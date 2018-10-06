Metro ActionAid Nigeria donates N3m worth of relief materials to Benue IDPs – Vanguard News

#1
ActionAid Nigeria has donated N3million worth of relief materials to persons displaced by herdsmen crisis in Benue state currently taking refuge at the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

Making the donation directly to the …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2BZ2jhs

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top