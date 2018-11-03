An excerpt from an interview Vanguard had with Chiwetalu Agu explains some frequent phrases, slangs and funny words, he is known for in movies and how he is not as wicked as people think.
Your fans are fascinated by your frequent use of some phrases in movies, do you feel …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2OoaJSa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Your fans are fascinated by your frequent use of some phrases in movies, do you feel …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2OoaJSa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]