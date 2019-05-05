Actor Francis Odega has reacted after his daughter cried out to Nigerians on how he has been treating her and her mother.
The girl in a video revealed that the “gerarahere” crooner has kicked her and her mom out of the house and revealed he has not paid her fees. Francis …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2YcT9WD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The girl in a video revealed that the “gerarahere” crooner has kicked her and her mom out of the house and revealed he has not paid her fees. Francis …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2YcT9WD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]