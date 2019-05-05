Entertainment Actor Francis Odega Speaks After Accusation Of Beating His Wife And Kicking Her Out – Nairaland

#1
Actor Francis Odega has reacted after his daughter cried out to Nigerians on how he has been treating her and her mother.

The girl in a video revealed that the “gerarahere” crooner has kicked her and her mom out of the house and revealed he has not paid her fees. Francis …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2YcT9WD

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top