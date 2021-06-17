Nollywood star, Lukman Raji has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Jamacous Premium Table Water.Jamacous Premium Table Water is a product of Midstream Foods and Beverages Nig. Ltd. The announcement was confirmed by ekomiamiblog via the official statement written on the company's official site.The statement reads:We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have a new Brand Ambassador – Renowned Actor Lukman Raji. Lukman Raji is a Nollywood actor who has featured in numerous indigenous Yoruba movies.The actor will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Jamacous Premium Table Water which will run across print and online channels as well as in-store – rolling out from June 2021.“Lukman Raji is a strong, passionate man and an advocate for others –he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the role and impact our products play in helping people to feel their best.We look forward to working with Mr. Lukman Raji on this campaign.