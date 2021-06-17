  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Entertainment Actor Lukman Raji Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For Jamacous Premium Table Water


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
Nollywood star, Lukman Raji has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Jamacous Premium Table Water.

Jamacous Premium Table Water is a product of Midstream Foods and Beverages Nig. Ltd. The announcement was confirmed by ekomiamiblog via the official statement written on the company's official site.
WhatsApp Image 2021-06-11 at 1.35.21 PM.jpeg


The statement reads:
We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have a new Brand Ambassador – Renowned Actor Lukman Raji. Lukman Raji is a Nollywood actor who has featured in numerous indigenous Yoruba movies.
The actor will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Jamacous Premium Table Water which will run across print and online channels as well as in-store – rolling out from June 2021.

“Lukman Raji is a strong, passionate man and an advocate for others –he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the role and impact our products play in helping people to feel their best.
We look forward to working with Mr. Lukman Raji on this campaign.
 

Similar threads

siteadmin
Sports Nba Basketball Scores For Today's
Replies
0
Views
225
siteadmin
siteadmin
E
Entertainment Faithia Williams secures brand ambassador deal – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
638
ese
E
P
Sports Why We Picked Victor Moses As Brand Ambassador in Africa - Opera
Replies
1
Views
1K
andysofine8135
andysofine8135
P
Metro VIDEO: Obasanjo In New Comedy Skit
Replies
0
Views
4K
ProfRem
P
M
Nwankwo Kanu Appointed Sportybet.com Brand Ambassador
Replies
1
Views
13K
Odunowo Oluwatobi
O

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top