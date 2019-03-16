Popular yoruba actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscillia Ajoke Ojo celebrated her birthday in grand style.
The 18-year-old daughter of the popular actress took to strip club on her birthday, slapping strippers buttocks with money in celebration of her big day....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Creva9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The 18-year-old daughter of the popular actress took to strip club on her birthday, slapping strippers buttocks with money in celebration of her big day....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Creva9
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]