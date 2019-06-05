Politics Adamawa governor speaks on women being relegated to ‘the other room’ – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has assured that women will play noble roles in his Government, stressing that women would fare a lot better under him than being relegated to “the other room” and the kitchen.

The governor gave the assurance Wednesday in Yola while receiving …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2JXaS13

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top