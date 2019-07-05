Adeleke congratulates Oyetola, says ‘my ambition not a do or die affair’ – Daily Trust

Home Politics Adeleke congratulates Oyetola, says ‘my ambition not a do or die affair’ ADVERTISEMENT The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court. Adeleke in a press statement …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2Jse2XP
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2Jse2XP
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]