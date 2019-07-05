The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The Supreme Court, in a majority decision of five-to-two, read by Justice Olabode Rodes-Vivour, held that the failure of a member …
Read more via The Nation Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JnZ1Xh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Nation Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JnZ1Xh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]