Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, doesn't want Nigerians to compare his boss' present absence to that of Late President Umaru Yar'Adua. During an appearance on CHANNELS TV, Adesina said, “You can’t compare the Yar’Adua scenario/saga with what is happening now. Then you could ask for daily updates because the President left the country without anybody been told where he was headed and why he was going there. Two, he did not transfer power to his then deputy, the Vice President. That is not the situation now. When the President was leaving on January 19th, we issued a statement. ''He was going on vacation and he would do routine medical checkups. Now when those medical checkups need to be extended, we also announced it that because he needed to still do more and get the results, he has asked for an extension. and then three, power has been transferred to the Vice President who is the Acting President” he said