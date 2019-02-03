Slyvie Kinigi (Acting Head of State, Burundi from 1993 to 1994) Slyvie Kinigi was Prime Minister of Burundi from 10 July, 1993 to 7 February, 1994; and acting President from 27 October 1993, to 5 February 1994.
She was the first woman to take the top spot in …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2DQ4jZP
Get More Nigeria Political News
She was the first woman to take the top spot in …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2DQ4jZP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]