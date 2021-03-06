Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
African Royalty! Here’s How Your Faves Showed Up for the Premiere of “Coming 2 America”
The highly anticipated feature film, “Coming 2 America“, a sequel to Hollywood classic “Coming To America” starring Eddie Murphy as well as Nigerian actor, singer, and model, Rotimi, has officially been released globally on Amazon Prime Video and is open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas as well...
www.bellanaija.com