The ongoing African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) kicked off officially on Sunday at the Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Lekki, and it’s been a melting pot of African cinema and for film practitioners to converge.
Opening with the visually arresting South African movie Sew the Winter to My Skin, the festival will close …
via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2RTfDZu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Opening with the visually arresting South African movie Sew the Winter to My Skin, the festival will close …
via YNaija – https://ift.tt/2RTfDZu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[107]