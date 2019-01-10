Metro Again, Soyinka Tackles Obasanjo Over Atiku Endorsement – Nairaland

#1
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has again tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, his former deputy and now presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after painting him as villain for a long time.

Soyinka, who spoke alongside key dignitaries and stakeholders like …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CZ8CBB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top