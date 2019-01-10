Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has again tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, his former deputy and now presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after painting him as villain for a long time.
Soyinka, who spoke alongside key dignitaries and stakeholders like …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CZ8CBB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Soyinka, who spoke alongside key dignitaries and stakeholders like …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CZ8CBB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]