Politics Agbaje Goes Solo, Shuns Party Bigwigs In Campaign – Nairaland

#1
There are indications that the cracks in the leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic may have informed the decision of its governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje, to operate without the support of the party’s bigwigs in the state.

it was gathered that Agbaje had assembled …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RrwSoj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top