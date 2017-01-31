Blessing Agbomhere, the Deputy Director of Buhari Support Organization, has hinted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state gave the order for the initial arrest of Omega Fire Ministry founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman. Here are his words: "Everybody has a right to express his opinion" “Apostle Suleman did what he did in a way of protecting himself from a threat against his life. “El-rufai rather than concentrating on what happened around the world; he should concentrate on affair of Kaduna state and find a solution on the massacre going on in Kaduna state. “The issues raised by Apostle Suleman are capable of causing dichotomy in the system. I believe that the DSS cannot take instructions from El-Rufai apart from the presidency. “If El-Rufai and Suleman have personal vendetta, they should settle it or take it to court. “Buhari’s administration should not be drawn into any battle of revenge. “I hereby warn Nasir El-Rufai to allow peace to reign in Buhari’s administration. “So instead of El-Rufai giving instructions on arrest, he should concentrate on Kaduna State…”