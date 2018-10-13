Politics Aggrieved APC members set to defect in Ondo – Newtelegraph

#1
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State worsened yesterday as some aggrieved members of the party threatened to dump the party over the intractable disputes arising from the outcome of the party’s primaries.

The aggrieved members include the supporters of APC Senatorial aspirant, Prince Adefemi …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2pRVOFK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top