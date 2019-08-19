JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business AIICO gets new MD – Newtelegraph

AIICO Insurance Plc has appointed Babatunde Fajemirokun as its managing director. A statement from the firm said the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) had already been notified of the appointment.

The Company Secretary, Donald Kanu, said the appointment had been approved by the National Insurance Commission. Fajemirokun obtained a …

