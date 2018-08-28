Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Airtel Donates Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, Others To Tackle Cancer – Leadership Newspaper

#1
In a bid to offer better care and support to cancer patients, telecommunications giant, Airtel Nigeria has donated chemotherapy infusion chairs, medical waiting room chairs, chemotherapy infusion pumps with drip stand, flat screen monitors and nursing/medical consumables, among other items, to St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation.

The presentation …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MygeS6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top