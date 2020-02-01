The war against cancer, especially breast and cervical, has been championed by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu through the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and Coalition Against Cancer in Nigeria, CACIN, since the inception of the Akeredolu administration in the state....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36HCoGM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36HCoGM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]