Aisha Buhari Returns to Nigeria

    Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Thursday returned from London, United Kingdom after an almost one month visit to ailing president Muhammadu Buhari.

    The Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, confirmed on Thursday that the President’s wife returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday.

    Haruna added that Mrs. Buhari landed in Abuja and thereafter proceeded to Owerri, the Imo State capital, where she attended the annual August Meeting organised by the wife of the state governor.

    “Yes. I can confirm that Her Excellency is back. She returned to the country this morning and proceeded to Owerri for a function organised by the state governor’s wife,” he said.
     
