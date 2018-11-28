  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Akwa Ibom House Of Assembly Issues Arrest Warrant For 5 Sacked Lawmakers – The Trent Newspaper

#1
The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a retired Sergeant-at-arms identified as Godwin Ukpong, together with the five sacked lawmakers Nse Ntuen, Idongesit Ituen, Gabriel Toby, Victor Udofia, and Otobong Ndem for breaking into and desecrating the chambers of the Assembly......



Read more via The Trent Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RqIQeE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top