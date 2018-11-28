The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a retired Sergeant-at-arms identified as Godwin Ukpong, together with the five sacked lawmakers Nse Ntuen, Idongesit Ituen, Gabriel Toby, Victor Udofia, and Otobong Ndem for breaking into and desecrating the chambers of the Assembly......
Read more via The Trent Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RqIQeE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Trent Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RqIQeE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]