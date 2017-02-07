Submit Post Advertise

World al Qaeda Leader Mocks Trump ''The new fool of the White House''

    Several days after a raid on an al Qaeda compound in Yemen led to the first US military combat death under Donald Trump, the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who was one of the targets of the raid has released an audio message taunting the new US President; CNN reports.

    In an 11-minute recording, the al Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi, said, "The new fool of the White House received a painful slap across his face."

    Rimi also claimed "dozens of Americans were killed and wounded," a number starkly at odds with the US account, which reported the death of one Navy SEAL
     
