Alex Badeh killers have revealed how they plotted the death of the ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Abuja-Keffi Expressway.
Badeh was assassinated on December 18, 2018, along Abuja-Keffi Expressway by some gunmen on the way from his farm. Badeh’s driver was also shot and his friend, …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2txcpkl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Badeh was assassinated on December 18, 2018, along Abuja-Keffi Expressway by some gunmen on the way from his farm. Badeh’s driver was also shot and his friend, …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2txcpkl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]