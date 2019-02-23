Sports Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were my sweet enemies – Mourinho – Laila’s Blog

#1
Jose Mourinho has stated that former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, and former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, were his sweet enemies.

Mourinho made this known ahead of a clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Speaking, Mourinho said his emergence …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GFmOTu

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top