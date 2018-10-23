Sports Alex Iwobi Receives Man Of The Match (PHOTO) – Nairaland

#1
Nigerian professional footballer, Alexander Chuka Iwobi who plays as a forward for Premier League club Arsenal and the Nigeria national team, becomes Man Of The Match of the game between Arsenal and Leicester United.

Arsenal shared this on their IG profile as Iwobi was pictured with the …



read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SahWZ9

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top