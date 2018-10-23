Nigerian professional footballer, Alexander Chuka Iwobi who plays as a forward for Premier League club Arsenal and the Nigeria national team, becomes Man Of The Match of the game between Arsenal and Leicester United.
Arsenal shared this on their IG profile as Iwobi was pictured with the …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SahWZ9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Arsenal shared this on their IG profile as Iwobi was pictured with the …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SahWZ9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]