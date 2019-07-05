JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Iwobi surpasses Arsenal record with second Everton goal - Goal.com

Alex Iwobi has scored two headed goals for Everton this season, one more than he had during his professional spell at Arsenal.

The Nigeria forward opened his goal account for Everton against Lincoln City on Wednesday with a header and he also found the target against Wolverhampton Wanderers with his head in Sunday's Premier League outing

iwobi.PNG

