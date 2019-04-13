Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma has defended the grueling overtime work culture at many of China’s tech companies, calling it a "huge blessing" for young workers.
Reuters reports: The e-commerce magnate weighed into a debate about work-life balance and the overtime hours demanded by some companies as the …
Read more via Slashdot – http://bit.ly/2UA2CJW
Get more World News
Reuters reports: The e-commerce magnate weighed into a debate about work-life balance and the overtime hours demanded by some companies as the …
Read more via Slashdot – http://bit.ly/2UA2CJW
Get more World News
Attachments
- 6.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[53]