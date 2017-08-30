Submit Post Advertise

Metro Alleged Billionaire Kidnapper 'Evans' Pleads Guilty In Court

    Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, today pleaded guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping.

    PREMIUM TIMES reports that Evans pleaded guilty after he and five others were arraigned before a judge of the Ikeja High Court on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

    The judge ordered that all the male defendants be remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison while the female defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, be kept at the Kirikiri Female Prison. The case was adjourned till October 19.
     
