THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, re-arraigned Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia before a federal High court, sitting in Lagos, over alleged money laundering.
Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, was docked before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, with a former EFCC prosecutor Godwin Obla SAN, on 18 count charge …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UMSKNl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, was docked before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, with a former EFCC prosecutor Godwin Obla SAN, on 18 count charge …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UMSKNl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]