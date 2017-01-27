A Port Harcourt High Court has discharged and acquitted five persons facing trial in the murder case of four undergraduate students of the University of Port Harcourt, popularly called Aluu 4, in 2012. The court freed them after the director of Public Prosecution filed a submission of no case on the five persons to the court saying they have no case to answer in the matter. Some of the discharged inmates include the traditional ruler in Aluu community, Alhaji Hassan Welewa, Lawal Segun, Okoghiroh Endurance, Ozioma Abajuo and Chigozie Evans Samuel. The remaining seven accused persons area still facing trial and the matter has been adjourned to February 9.