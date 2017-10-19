Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Amaechi Jailed For $3.7m Fraud in U.S.

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 7:52 PM. Views count: 206

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    A Nigerian student living in the United States, Amechi Amuegbunam, has been jailed for 46 months after he was found guilty of perpetrating fraud worth $3.7m.

    The 30-yyear-old was also ordered to pay $615,555.12 in restitution for his role in a sophisticated email scam, otherwise known as Business Email Compromise that caused $3.7m loss to US companies.

    He was arrested in Baltimore in August 2015 and charged with scamming 17 North Texas companies out of more than $600,000 using the technique.

    He was accused of sending emails that looked like forwarded messages from top company executives to employees who had the authority to wire money. Amuegbunam tricked the employees into wiring him money by transposing a couple of letters in the actual company email, authorities said.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 19, 2017 at 7:52 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Amaechi Jailed Fraud
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Police Recover Hard Drugs From The Car DJ Olu & Chime Amaechi Were Found Dead

      Samguine, Oct 10, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      818
      Samguine
      Oct 10, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Visits Ex Aviation Minister Amaechi in Anambra [VIDEO]

      Lequte, Jun 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      942
      Lequte
      Jun 30, 2017
    3. Jules
      Metro

      Mo Abudu Denies Getting Ikoyi Flat As Gift From 'Boyfriend' Rotimi Amaechi

      Jules, Apr 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,667
      Jules
      Apr 15, 2017
    4. kemi
      Metro

      Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership of $50 Found in Lagos Apartment

      kemi, Apr 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,891
      kemi
      Apr 14, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Buhari Releases N72bn for Construction of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

      Lequte, Jan 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,122
      Lequte
      Jan 23, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      Amaechi and Brother Bag 30-Years Jail Term

      Jules, Jul 7, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,924
      Jules
      Jul 7, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      I don’t Want To Go To Jail So I won’t Steal - Amaechi

      RemmyAlex, Nov 12, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,873
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 12, 2015

    Comments