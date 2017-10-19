A Nigerian student living in the United States, Amechi Amuegbunam, has been jailed for 46 months after he was found guilty of perpetrating fraud worth $3.7m. The 30-yyear-old was also ordered to pay $615,555.12 in restitution for his role in a sophisticated email scam, otherwise known as Business Email Compromise that caused $3.7m loss to US companies. He was arrested in Baltimore in August 2015 and charged with scamming 17 North Texas companies out of more than $600,000 using the technique. He was accused of sending emails that looked like forwarded messages from top company executives to employees who had the authority to wire money. Amuegbunam tricked the employees into wiring him money by transposing a couple of letters in the actual company email, authorities said.