The Federal Government of Nigeria has removed two directors in the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) of the Ministry of Aviation. The Ministry of Transportation through the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, ordered the dismissals in a letter to the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru. Emmanuel Diala, the Director of Engineering whose tenure expired in September 2016, and Yusuf Lawal, the Director of Operations. Hashimu Ilyasu Wali, was then appointed as Director for Engineering and Dayyabu Mustapha Danraka was appointed as Director of Operations.